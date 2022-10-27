Gathering for a special meeting Tuesday evening, October 25, Sierra County Commissioners addressed several timely action items, but began the session with a roundtable discussion focusing on recent flood damage.
Board members acknowledged the need for both an immediate and long term response and placed an emphasis on the required steps, necessary to acquire available revenue for repairs and/or future mitigation projects.
After first hearing statements from numerous community residents personally impacted by this year’s heavy monsoon, commissioners welcomed a report from emergency services administrator Ryan Williams, who introduced what will be the state’s first guideline handout that will provide property owners with direct contact information for a response to specific flood related issues.
The session also included an update on conditions in the National Forests and Gila Wilderness by Black Range District Ranger Michael Hutchins, as well as suggestions toward fiscal support offered by State Senator Crystal Diamond and State Representative Rebecca Dow.
Commissioners further welcomed county flood commissioner Sandy Jones, who responded to community concerns, outlined ongoing repair efforts and offered sobering insight into the reality of flood management.
Board members acknowledged the present conditions and while still assessing future needs, indicated they would likely tap precious cash reserves to leverage available support revenue.
•The evening’s special meeting also saw commissioners approve two Joint Powers Agreements, one supporting a regional Opioid Remediation Collaborative and the other to provide law enforcement services for the Village of Williamsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.