Gathering for a special meeting Tuesday evening, October 25, Sierra County Commissioners addressed several timely action items, but began the session with a roundtable discussion focusing on recent flood damage. 

Board members acknowledged the need for both an immediate and long term response and placed an emphasis on the required steps, necessary to acquire available revenue for repairs and/or future mitigation projects.

