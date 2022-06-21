In his report to the Sierra County Commission Tuesday, June 21, Sheriff Glenn Hamilton said he was very pleased to announce that all of the areas in Sierra County previously designated as “Ready, Set, Go” for fire evacuation were no longer threatened by the Black Fire. He said the recent rain had allowed the emergency status to be lifted from all communities, but at the same time cautioned residents to remain alert for potential monsoon flooding and for continued wildfire threats in the months ahead.
Subsequent reports from Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams and Flood Director Travis Atwell confirmed how the past week’s initial monsoon rains had not only dramatically reduced threats from the the Black Fire, but arrived in a manner that eased immediate flood concerns and held promise for a hasty recovery of the forest.
With this noted, both county officials acknowledged that efforts to prepare for potential flooding were underway, including the availability of sandbags at the Sierra County Fairgrounds.
•Tuesday’s regular commission meeting also included board approval of support for the Sunzia High Voltage Transmission Line project, a detailed report concerning wolf predation from Sate Director of USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Jon Grant, as well as board endorsement of contracts for audit and architectural services.
•Commissioners once again received a number of public comments expressing concerns about the continued use of Dominion voting machines and urging the board to opt for reforms before the upcoming General Election. Among those addressing the commission in this regard, was Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin.
