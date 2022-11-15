Sierra County Commissioners gathered for a regular meeting Tuesday, November 15 and in addressing several action items, members advanced important upgrades and established goals.
•After approved the publication of a proposed property vacation request for Chloride Silver Bar Ranch Unit-One, commissioners set aside the planned designation of a freeholders committee for a property vacation request in Hillsboro. Board members decided the request was not warranted at this time and agreed to forego the proposed committee evaluation.
•Commission members also joined in unanimously supporting four 2023 legislative priorities established by the New Mexico Association of Counties’ board of directors. These priorities include reimbursements for detention center and EMS costs, support for district courthouse development and maintenance, as well as a return-to-work initiative for retired public employees and clarifications regarding Inspection of Public Record Act requests for election records.
•The morning’s session further included postponement of two resolutions pertaining to wireless communications, endorsement of equipment upgrades for the Sheriff’s Department, and an update by chairman James Paxon regarding the recently established County Livestock Loss Authority.
