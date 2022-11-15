IMG_4268.JPG

Sierra County Commissioners gathered for a regular meeting Tuesday, November 15 and in addressing several action items, members advanced important upgrades and established goals. 

•After approved the publication of a proposed property vacation request for Chloride Silver Bar Ranch Unit-One, commissioners set aside the planned designation of a freeholders committee for a property vacation request in Hillsboro. Board members decided the request was not warranted at this time and agreed to forego the proposed committee evaluation.

