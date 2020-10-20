While the Sierra County Commission’s October 20 regular meeting agenda included a number of action items, the session’s action was highlighted by board approval of two proposed resolutions. One of these measures sought to extend a declaration of disaster, which was originally approved in March to aid in covering the impact of COVID-19 and related expenses. After being reminded of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, commissioners quickly agreed an voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
Commission members also fully supported a resolution relating to a loan application request for the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority (SCRDA). This measure seeks to secure a New Mexico Finance Authority loan for equipment and systems upgrades not covered by a previous grant. SCRDA Executive Director Michelle Atwell said the associated purchases and services were necessary, and would further secure the transfer and establishment of the department’s new offices in the county administration’s new soon-to-be renovated headquarters.
•In other action, commissioners approved a contract increase for detention center administrator Virginia Lee, a take-home vehicle request from the sheriff’s department, and affirmed support for a state economic development request by Spaceport America-based Aerovironment, Inc.
•Board members postponed consideration of a proposed emergency management agreement with the Village of Williamsburg, as well as a proposed roadway transfer with the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
