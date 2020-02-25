While most action items on their February 25 meeting agenda focused on a variety of annual requirements and regular business items, Sierra County commissioners also received presentations about pending broadband improvements, recent advances within the county’s behavioral health program, and an update regarding results from the recent legislative session.
Board members learned of a partnership between Sierra Electric Cooperative and New Mexico-based Sacred Winds Communication, which will soon be working to extend broadband connectivity and services throughout the county. Commissioners indicated they would be drafting a letter of support for this initiative and expressed excitement with the potential expansion of such services to the county’s most rural communities and residents.
After receiving a detailed summary of activities surrounding the county’s new behavioral health program commission members went on to approve an application, which will allow program contractors to seek applicable medicaid reimbursements.
Sheriff Glenn Hamilton’s summary of action from the state legislative session included several issues of local concern, but perhaps most highlighted concerns with Senate Bill-5, which introduces measures for the confiscation of firearms from individuals deemed as being a risk to themselves or others. In discussion, board members acknowledged several concerns with this new legislation and the sheriff said he would be introducing a measure to formally oppose the newly approved bill during the commission’s next regular meeting.
Further highlighting board actions during the February 25 session was their unanimous approval of a contract to proceed with a bank stabilization project for the Cuchillo Negro River, endorsement of a resolution supporting the recognition of property rights for federal land allotment owners, as well as full board approval of a resolution formally recognizing 911 tele-communicators as first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.