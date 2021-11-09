As most county authorities were tending to tasks while also preparing for the administration’s pending move into newly renovated offices on North Date Street, county commissioners addressed a variety of in-house business items during their November 9 regular meeting.
For many, the session’s primary action item was likely a scheduled canvassing of the unofficial ballot count from the November 2 Regular Local Election. After Sierra County Clerk Shelly Trujillo outlined precinct summaries provided for the commission to review and affirmed write-in ballot figures, board members quickly joined in an unanimous vote of support for a motion to approve the final tallies as submitted.
While many races were noted to have been very close, before the vote, vice-chair Travis Day assured none of these were within state parameters established for a required run-off. In reviewing the election, Trujillo noted this year’s voter turnout was very low, telling commissioners only 24-percent of registered Sierra County voters participated in the November 2 election, which was still above the 19-percent recorded statewide.
•In addressing other regular business items on the morning’s agenda, commissioners unanimously approved three separate resolutions, all engaging capital appropriation funding previously approved by the state legislature. These measures respectively accepted $150,000 to purchase and equip shuttle bus(es) for the community holiday shuttle program, $100,000 for paving of the new administration building’s parking lot, and $180,000 to purchase and equip a new ambulance for Sierra Vista Hospital.
•Tuesday’s regular session further included board endorsement of a requested fire equipment transfers, the appointment of a freeholders committee to examine a potential street vacation in Kingston, and commission support for a communications upgrade, sited at Emory Pass.
