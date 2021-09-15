Among several actions rendered by Sierra County Commissioners during the board’s September 14 regular meeting was the unanimous approval of Ordinance No. 21-004, which established parameters for the sale and consumption of legal cannabis within the county. The measure essentially mirrors regulations already in place for alcohol sales and consumption, defining appropriate locations, time limits on the sale of cannabis products and restrictions upon areas designated for legal consumption.
•Commissioners also finalized the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan process, identifying the county’s top five projects that will now be forwarded to state legislators for future considerations. The commission’s top five targets for legislative funding opportunities were respectfully cited as phase-one renovation of the Sierra County Fairgrounds, road and drainage improvements, a new roof for the Sheriff’s Department/Road Department building, completion of the Arrey baseball complex and a new HVAC system for the Hillsboro community center.
•The September 14 meeting further included approval of a resolution supporting the decision making authority of the T-or-C School Board, endorsement of a $750,000 fund transfer to the State’s Local Government Investment Pool, and a presentation by representatives from Air Methods, a private air ambulance service.
