Rendering a two-to-one majority vote December 17, Sierra County commissioners approved a motion to support Alternative Option-1, of a proposed plan for airspace optimization forwarded by officials with Holloman Air Force Base. This option endorses expansion of the base’s flight corridors south and eastward from present training areas, without altering airspace over Sierra County. In discussion, commission vice-chair Travis Day expressed a desire to more clearly support the Air Forces’ needs and objectives, stating he favored Option-3, as it proposed to more evenly spread future training over all established expansion zones. Day ultimately cast the sole dissenting vote, maintaining his opposition to the board’s decision. The commission’s regular morning session also included approval of a professional services contract for development of a broadband master plan, board endorsement of a resolution supporting development of a spaceport visitors center, and unanimous dismissal of a resolution seeking a change in the current Pronghorn hunting season.
County Edges Support For AFB Plan
Chuck Wentworth
