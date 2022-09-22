Monsoon rains were widely welcomed earlier this year, when the Black Fire and other conflagrations were plaguing the state. While the initial summer rainstorms experienced in Sierra County and surrounding areas proved to be measured, easing local concerns about post fire flooding, subsequent months have brought continued rain. At times these passing storms have dropped large amount of precipitation over the region, prompting heavy runoff and delivering considerable damage to many areas.
As a result of the cumulative damage already observed and documented, Sierra County Commissioners were asked to consider a proposed resolution (No.110-111) declaring a flood disaster.
Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams supported the measure and provided the board with an overview of flood damage and concerns he has observed and/or documented. In addition to substantial roadway damage, with complete washouts near San Miguel and in other areas, along with considerable erosion of both private and public lands, Williams suggested the declaration was necessary. While the county has thus far not experienced any significant damage to structures, the ESA relayed how access issues are widespread and said ongoing efforts to address all-too-often recurring washouts was depleting available county revenue.
During his regular report earlier in the session, road department manager Billy Neeley told commissioners his staff has been struggling to keep up with the washouts that have been occurring all across the county. He confirmed a 3/8-mile section of roadway near San Miguel no longer existed and said a two-mile section of Hermosa Road had also been washed away. Neeley acknowledged how these roadway losses would require immediate attention and also confirmed that many other areas with surface damage are posing access difficulties for county residents.
In discussion, commission members also acknowledged personal observations of significant erosion and roadway damage, and quickly agreed to the need for the declaration. With this noted, chairman Paxon accepted a motion to approve the resolution, which was then endorsed with an unanimous vote.
The commission’s approval of the resolution declaring a flood emergency will now open up opportunities for potential relief funding from the state and allow for other conduits of support to also be accessed.
PROJECT FUNDING ADDRESSED
After agreeing to move forward with the planned development of a ball field complex for the community of Arrey during their previous meeting, commissioners were presented with a measure to formally accept a $150,000 legislative appropriation earmarked for the initiative. During earlier discussion, it was noted how ever-increasing supply line costs were impeding advancement of the project and commissioners agreed to utilize approximately $60,000 from the board’s “rainy day” fund to move key ground work forward.
•Commission members also welcomed and unanimously approved an amendment to a Transportation Project Fund allotment of $1,211,411.39 for renovation of the Bridge of Grace near Monticello. County manager Charlene Webb relayed how in a response to increasing costs that are currently impacting all projects, state authorities stepped forth with additional support revenue. She told commissioners the amendment would add $311,411.39 to the original allotment to assure the project would be completed.
•Commissioners further approved another Transportation Project Fund award of approximately $1.5 million, which will be directed towards a full replacement of the Sugar Sand Bridge. It was noted how the present bridge is a narrow one-lane crossing, with a number of structural concerns. The county manager said this revenue would be sufficient to complete all necessary planning and design requirements, and deliver a “shovel-ready” project, which would then allow the county to begin seeking revenue for construction of the new bridge.
After the board accepted the revenue for preliminary planning, Webb said another related measure would soon be forthcoming. She indicated this effort would seek an available hardship waiver to cover an approximate $75,000 match the county would otherwise be required to contribute toward the project planning. Board members went on to unanimously approve a resolution (No.110-009) effecting the hardship request.
SUBDIVISION AND PLANNING CHANGES
Prior to the morning’s regular session, commissioners convened for three public hearings, which respectively addressed measures posing revisions to the county’s subdivision regulations, a repeal of county planning ordinance No.09-002, and modifications to established road naming and addressing procedures. During the public hearings, GIS Coordinator Keith Whitney led commissioners through the proposed changes, which were all requested to simplify, streamline, or otherwise clarify the county’s requirements for both staff members and citizens.
In addressing each measure, commissioners received no public statements supporting or objecting to the proposed revisions. Later, during the morning’s regular meeting, board members tended to the respective ordinances and in a straightforward manner, unanimously approved the requested subdivision regulation revisions (No.22-004), as well as the repeal of the aforementioned planning ordinance (No.22-005). In addressing revisions to the road naming and addressing policies, commissioners were told the measure was drafted some time back by county attorney Dave Pato and was now being forwarded for consideration. In discussion, vice-chair Travis Day questioned section-12 in the proposed new policies, which established policies and procedures for “Honorary Road Names.” Whitney explained how this was an option utilized by other communities, which would allow for an honorary name to be place on signage, often above and in addition to the name of a previously established road name. Day suggested the addition of an honorary name might unnecessarily pose confusion for first responders. Comments from Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority executive director Michelle Atwell and others on hand for the session supported Day’s concern, which ultimately prompted commissioners to request removal of Section-12 from the document. With this change, board members joined in unanimous approval of the road naming and addressing revisions (Ordinance No.22-006).
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Commissioners unanimously approved a measure formally setting the county’s property tax rates for 2022. The endorsed document noted the percentage change in this year’s rates was a statutory maximum of 5-percent, which was engaged due to inflation and recognized as typically calculating into higher mill rates.
•Board members appointed a freeholders committee to examine a request for changes to Second and Fourth Streets in Chloride. Named to the committee were Ronnie Montoya, Sharon Luna and LaNeer Wrye.
•In three separate actions, commissioners approved Memorandums of Understanding with the municipalities of Williamsburg, Truth or Consequences and Elephant Butte, for the administration and enforcement of floodplain management regulations. It was noted that these services would be provided by Travis Atwell, but would be addressed separately from his official duties as the county’s flood director.
•Commission members unanimously accepted a proposal from Parkhill Engineering to effect permanent closure services for the county’s septage disposal facility, which was noted to be located at the former county landfill. The board was told efforts would be made to assure alternative disposal options for contractors and others that have regularly utilized this facility.
•Commissioners further approved an agreement with Wireless Tower Solution Corporation, okayed the purchase of two new Ford Explorer Police Interceptors and desired accessories for the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, and endorsed an agreement with SWCA Environmental Consultants to complete required cultural and biological services for the BLM right-of-way along County Road A026.
