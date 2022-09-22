Sandy Jones & Board 3 col w-story.tif

Monsoon rains were widely welcomed earlier this year, when the Black Fire and other conflagrations were plaguing the state. While the initial summer rainstorms experienced in Sierra County and surrounding areas proved to be measured, easing local concerns about post fire flooding, subsequent months have brought continued rain. At times these passing storms have dropped large amount of precipitation over the region, prompting heavy runoff and delivering considerable damage to many areas. 

As a result of the cumulative damage already observed and documented, Sierra County Commissioners were asked to consider a proposed resolution (No.110-111)  declaring a flood disaster. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.