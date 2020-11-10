In a special meeting Tuesday, November 10, Sierra County Commissioners gathered to examine and affirm final tallies from the county’s November 3 General Election.
Sierra County Clerk Shelly Trujillo first briefed members about a statement from Dominion Voting Systems regarding several concerns about electronic tabulation processes expressed up to and through the election. After affirming a total of 5,978 votes were cast in Sierra County, Trujillo then led commissioners through a review of precinct results and addressed less than a handful of ballots that for various reasons were ultimately discounted.
Once satisfied with the results and information as provided, commission members joined in unanimous support of a motion to formally approve the November 3 General Election results. The county’s final tabulations will now be forwarded to election authorities with the Secretary of State’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.