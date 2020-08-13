The Sierra County Commission is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday morning, August 18. This session will convene at 10 a.m. in the commission’s chambers, located in the county’s administration building at 855 Van Patten Street.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions, public attendance may limited. With related health precautions continuing, commissioners have assured the morning’s session will be shared with citizens over the radio, as well as live-streamed through several online and alternative venues.
In addition to being broadcast live on KCHS Radio 101.9, a simulcast will be shared through Facebook @SierraCountySentinel.KCHSRadio and @SCEmergencyServices The live commission session is also available on YouTube by visiting youtube.com/KCHSRadio, on Twitter @KchsRadio, and through Dish Network Channel 371.
Further information about the Sierra County Commission’s August 18 meeting may be obtained by phoning the county’s administrative offices at (575) 894-6215. Details about the upcoming commission session, as well as the latest updates regarding the COVID-19 virus can be found by visiting Sierra County’s website at www.sierraco.org.
