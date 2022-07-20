Sierra County Commissioners addressed a agenda full of contract renewals, board appointments, and a number of other annual necessities during their July 19 regular meeting.
Among these action items, was completion of the county’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. Targeting projects for the 2024-to-2028 fiscal years, the ICIP list includes a number of long desired initiatives, as well as important capital upgrades that presently would require added fiscal support to be fully realized.
The annual ICIP process provides legislators and representatives from alternative funding sources a clear view of the municipality’s primary goals, and is required to fully open the door for most funding opportunities.
While a project’s inclusion on the ICIP is sufficient to be considered by all funding sources, Sierra County Commissioners and other municipal leaders are obliged to identify and prioritize their top five initiatives every year.
After engaging in an extended discussion, commissioners agreed to place the long-anticipated Arrey ball field development project as the county’s number one priority. The selected projects went on to included HVAC and kitchen improvements for the Hillsboro Community Center, acquisition of new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department, development of an Emergency Operations Center and repaving of the Road and Sheriff’s Department parking lot.
Commission members further identified the development of new Kennels for the Truth or Consequences Animal Shelter as the county’s sixth priority for the near future.
•In tending to other measures on the agenda, commissioners approved several grant agreements with T-or-C’s Olive Tree counseling center, and endorsed the final 2022/2023 budget. Board members also okayed an agreement with Sierra Vista Hospital that will bring tele-health services to detention center inmates.
Tuesday’s regular meeting further included regular department reports, numerous public comments, as well as the appointment of Serena Bartoo and Shawnee Renfro-Williams as county representatives to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board.
