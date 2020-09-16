After more than a month of examining a proposal by Sheriff Glenn Hamilton, and more recently three similar requests from other department heads, Sierra County Commissioners approved a measure supporting the interim pay increases. The sheriff’s department proposal sought a modest increase for deputies and other staff members, as did specific requests from the detention center and misdemeanor compliance program. The commission’s action further endorsed a significant increase for the county’s flood director, which was noted to bring this position in line with regional salaries.
All of the pay incentive plans utilized available revenue within each of the departments’ respective budgets. While the board did render a majority 2-to-1 decision in favor of the action, commissioner Frances Luna opted to side against the measure. Although stating her support for the individual’s affected by the action, Luna questioned whether the sheriff’s department increase was sufficient and expressed a desire to similarly recognize the efforts of all staff members.
•Following last month’s formation of a new county Film Advisory Board, commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of four area residents to initiate the group’s operations. In addition, board members appointed NaNi Rivera to serve as the advisory board’s initial chairperson.
•Other commission action included approval of the county’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-to-2026, endorsement of an adult detention services contract with Socorro County, and approval of a defibrillator purchase for Las Palomas’ EMS services.
