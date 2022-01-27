In gathering for a special meeting Thursday, January 27, Sierra County Commissioners attended to a short list of agenda items, which included consideration of four resolutions focusing on legislation actively being addressed by state authorities.
Commissioners unanimously approved three of the proposed resolutions, which affirmed the board’s opposition to state’s efforts to impose a 30x30 land preservation goal echoing a similar federal initiative, as well as the county’s firm opposition to an expansion of the National Heritage Conservation Act and state constitutional revisions aimed at providing environmental rights.
During discussion of the latter two measures, commissioners agreed that in both cases, the proposed state legislation appeared to be a thinly veiled effort to impose restrictions and legal hurdles, under the guise of environmental improvement.
Commissioners opted to table a resolution aimed at supporting current legislation being forwarded by state representative Rebecca Dow. It was noted that the board already approved a similarly worded resolution and instead of effectively repeating this action, commissioners agreed to instead draft a formal letter of support for Dow’s initiative.
•In other action during the January 27 session, commissioners dismissed a previously requested road vacation request, okayed a contract for aerial photography to aid the assessor’s office and further approved a price agreement for a new dump truck being purchased through the county’s flood department.
