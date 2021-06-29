In a special meeting Tuesday morning, June 29, Sierra County Commissioners approved a resolution, which temporarily transferred responsibilities of the county manager’s position to chairman James Paxon for the coming weeks.
County attorney Dave Pato explained how this measure was necessary to assure the continuation of administrative decision processes. He noted how the county’s contract with interim county manager Serena Bartoo would expire June 30 and said the resolution would permit chairman Paxon to effect a limited range of decisions that might be required, until newly hired county manager Charlene Webb officially joins the staff Monday, July 26.
After addressing this item, commissioners moved into a closed-door executive session and later emerged to approve all four items listed for discussion on the agenda. Included in these actions was the approval of direction and authority pertaining to a settlement with SmithCo Construction, a contract agreement with Wyoming-based Budd-Falen Law Offices, direction regarding a legal claim against the US Fish and Wildlife Services, and a renewed contract with Misdemeanor Compliance Program Director George Lee.
