Sierra County Commissioners gathered for a special meeting Monday morning, June 13 to address two specific agenda items. In addition to following through with a formal canvassing of the June 7 party primary election results, commissioners joined in an unanimous 2-to-0 vote approving immediate restrictions upon the types of fireworks that may be sold within unincorporated areas of the county, (Ordinance No. 14-005).
After a summary of current statistics by Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams confirmed all of Sierra County was presently under extreme drought conditions and noted how 87-percent of the local has now been judged to be under more worrisome “exceptional drought conditions.” After citing a number of other related factors, Ryan recommended the banning of aerial devices and other uncontrollable pyrotechnics and urge the commission to approve the proposed ordinance
•With the board’s subsequent approval the measure will now prohibit the sale of stick-type rockets, helicopters and aerial spinners, missile-type rockets, ground audible devices, firecrackers and display fireworks.
Personal fireworks will still be permitted on paved or barren areas, with a readily available source of water at hand. Fireworks which may still be sold for limited use within Sierra County include cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches, toy smoke devices, wheels and mines fireworks.
•As previously noted, the morning’s session also included a formal canvassing of the June 7 party primary elections. After briefly reviewing precinct summaries and other verifying information presented by County Clerk Shelly Trujillo, vice-chairman Travis Day entered a motion to approve the canvass results. Chairman James Paxon offered a second and then joined with Day in rendering an unanimous 2-to-0 vote supporting the motion. (Commissioner Hank Hopkins was not in attendance.)
