Sierra County Commissioners gathered for a special meeting Tuesday, April 4. The morning’s session was called to review proposed allocation requests pertaining to funding earmarked for Sierra County through the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
County manager Amber Vaughn outlined how this federal support initiative was a general revenue enhancement program, which came about under the American Recovery Act, and was directed to aid communities throughout the nation.
Vaughn went on to note how Sierra County was awarded a total of $6.9 million. She also relayed how $188,661, of the first $3.45 million allotment was already utilized for the Bridge of Grace improvement project and the acquisition of necessary road equipment.
After emphasizing that this federal assistance has no time limit on its use, Vaughn led commissioners through a list of department needs and facility upgrades totaling just under $2 million. The county manager told commissioners these proposed expenditures would leave approximately $1.2 million of the initial federal appropriation. She suggested this remaining revenue should be set aside for future project match and/or contingency requirements.
Commissioners acknowledged how this program offers a one time opportunity for the county and agreed it was important to utilize the revenue as judiciously as possible.
After agreeing to consider investing a portion of the remaining $6.9 million to establish a permanent fund for future project matches and support, commissioners joined in unanimously endorsing the allocation requests Vaughn proposed, as well as an accompanying resolution confirming the action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.