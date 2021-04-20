With an unanimous vote Tuesday, April 20 Sierra County Commissioners endorsed an ordinance, which immediately placed annual open burning restrictions in place throughout unincorporated areas of the county. Board members noted this was not presently a ban on all outdoor burning, but would establish a required permit process to assure area authorities are alerted and safety is maintained.
•Tuesday’s commission session marked the final regular meeting for county manager Bruce Swingle, who is leaving after accepting an offer to serve as city manager for Truth or Consequences. Board members, department managers and numerous staff members expressed their appreciation for the professional efforts and positive approach Swingle has maintained throughout his seven years of service for the county.
Commissioners also formally acknowledged interim-county manager Serena Bartoo, who was on hand for the meeting.
•Commission chairman James Paxon announced that Emergency Services Administrator Paul Tooley would also be leaving his position with the county. Swingle confirmed receipt of Tooley’s resignation and while noting his presence would be a loss for the county’s administration, offered a personal congratulations for securing a new position with Sacred Wind Communications.
•Tuesday’s regular commission meeting also included a formal proclamation designating the Month of May as “Motorcycle Awareness Month” throughout Sierra County, approval of an agreement with the Village of Williamsburg for emergency management and flood services, as well as board approval of several funding applications and department vehicle related matters.
