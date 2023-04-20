After briefly reviewing the measure during their April 18 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners joined in unanimously approving Ordinance No. 23-002, officially implementing revised solid waste management policies and regulations. Board members noted how the ordinance would establish an exclusive franchise, assuring a required agreement and direct county oversight regarding any contracted collection and/or disposal of solid waste.
This measure also affirms the establishment of an Electric Card System for all county collection stations and clarifies regulations pertaining to both the residential and commercial management of solid waste materials within the county.
UPGRADES BY AGREEMENT
The April 18 agenda included a number of proposed agreements, which streamlined processes and/or will now provide a variety of improved assets.
After first joining in unanimous support for a motion to approve the county’s annual audit agreement with the Albuquerque-based CPA firm, Patillo, Brown & Hill, commissioners likewise endorsed a revised service agreement with Sierra Vista Hospital. County manager Amber Vaughn said the latter measure was initiated during the term of former county manager Charlotte Webb and indicated this would now incorporate all necessary services from SVH and related fees into a single agreement.
•In a single action, commissioners approved three proposed agreements with New Mexico State University for the installation of new official weather stations throughout the county. Emergency Services/Wildland Fire Coordinator Travis Atwell said a university climatologist was requesting to place official weather monitoring stations in the communities of Caballo, Cuchillo and Poverty Creek. After noting the installation would pose no cost for the county, Atwell suggested the increased weather and barometrical data would provide a benefit for local authorities and residents alike.
•Atwell also outlined a proposed Memorandum of Agreement with Doña Ana County, which would allow Sierra County to utilize a communications tower and adjacent radio shelter located on Caballo Mountain. Board members were told that Doña Ana County authorities were looking to decommission the site and after removal of their equipment, would now allow Sierra County to operate the tower. Atwell said the tower was in good condition, but noted the associated generator would require maintenance. After assuring the county would be notified prior to any change in the long term agreement between Doña Ana County and Bureau of Land Management for the tower’s location, commissioners voted unanimously in support of a motion to approve the agreement.
OTHER ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commission members unanimously approved Resolution 110-159, which forwards a formal request to the New Mexico State Transportation Commission. This request seeks to include paved portions of NM 51, NM 179, NM 181 and NM 195 within the county’s jurisdiction, among roadways opened for Off-Highway Vehicle access. Chairman Travis Day noted how this measure was an effort to expand overall access for OHV operators and was being submitted to state authorities in conjunction with a similar request approved by the City of Truth or Consequences April 12.
•Commissioners also joined in unanimously approving Resolution 110-160, which establishes a fiscal agent policy for the county. It was noted how this policy would more clearly define the county’s responsibilities and would also institute a five-percent administration fee for fiscal agent services, when applicable.
•Board members further rendered unanimous approval of a formal proclamation designating the Month of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month throughout the county.
•During public comment, Hillsboro resident Steve Dobrott delivered a petition signed by 77 residents of the community, which was seeking the removal of an abandoned manufactured home. After outlining a frightening April 3 fire had threatened his residence and neighborhood, Dobrott noted how the mobile home in question had been derelict for several years and posed a fire safety threat to the community.
While commissioners rendered no formal action in response to Dobrott’s statement, Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker did indicate that steps are being taken to address the abandoned mobile home. During his regular report, Baker acknowledged that the department had been aware of the issue for a considerable amount of time, but said a renewed effort beginning this past February had successfully identified both the current and previous owner of the derelict residence. The Sheriff told commissioners efforts were presently underway to organize removal of the structure, and indicated he was expecting this to take place within a very short term.
•During his regular report, Sierra County Assessor Michael Huston offered commissioners an overview of his annual budget report. Among the points he cited was that Sierra County’s total taxable assets were approximately $368 million and that the overall taxable value had increased by 4.35 percent over the past year.
•While regional weather conditions and ambient moisture levels have yet to warrant burning restrictions, during his department report, Wildland Fire Coordinator Atwell said he anticipated a request for a seasonal burning ban would likely be brought before the commission in May. Atwell also reported the pending delivery of several new-to-us fire vehicles, recently donated by neighboring counties. He told commissioners Class-A pumpers would soon be added to the Arrey and Monticello VFD fleets, and expressing an appreciation for the regional support, relayed how a variety of additional donated items would soon be bolstering other volunteer fire departments throughout the county.
