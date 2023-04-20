County Commission -2-3 col w-story.tiff

After briefly reviewing the measure during their April 18 regular meeting, Sierra County Commissioners joined in unanimously approving Ordinance No. 23-002, officially implementing revised solid waste management policies and regulations. Board members noted how the ordinance would establish an exclusive franchise, assuring a required agreement and direct county oversight regarding any contracted collection and/or disposal of solid waste.

This measure also affirms the establishment of an Electric Card System for all county collection stations and clarifies regulations pertaining to both the residential and commercial management of solid waste materials within the county.

