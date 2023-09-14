Sierra County Commissioners gathered for a regular meeting Wednesday, September 13 and voted to approve all agenda items, with the exception of a request for financial support of the National Center for Public Lands Counties Consideration, which was postponed for further review.
Among the agenda items endorsed by commissioners was Ordinance No. 110-189, approving the 2023 Tax Rates, the publication of a proposed ordinance pertaining to the repayment of state Local Economic Development Act funding supporting SpinLaunch program development at Spaceport America, and publication of a proposed amendment to the county’s personnel policy.
