One of the primary agenda items addressed by the Sierra County Commission during a short special meeting Monday, January 23, was the approval of a motion to move forward with planned improvements for the county fairgrounds. 

The measure confirmed a $1.75 million appropriation acquired through state senator Crystal Diamond, which is to be directed toward the planning, design, construction and equipment of a multipurpose event building, recreational vehicle park and perimeter fencing for the Sierra County Fairgrounds. 

