One of the primary agenda items addressed by the Sierra County Commission during a short special meeting Monday, January 23, was the approval of a motion to move forward with planned improvements for the county fairgrounds.
The measure confirmed a $1.75 million appropriation acquired through state senator Crystal Diamond, which is to be directed toward the planning, design, construction and equipment of a multipurpose event building, recreational vehicle park and perimeter fencing for the Sierra County Fairgrounds.
During public comment, Truth or Consequences mayor and fair board representative Amanda Forrister urged commissioners to initiate the project. She outlined how the 21-member fair board acknowledged growth of the community, and all agreed the present fairground facilities are insufficient to effectively host future events. Forrister pointed out how the group’s the large membership often poses difficulties in decision-making. While the fair board is still apparently divided on some aspects of the planned development, she indicated the group was nonetheless united in their desire to move the project forward.
Commissioners also received comments from another community resident, who raised questions about the priority of the proposed fairground improvements. She expressed concerns about the overall cost of the project, as well as the future management of the proposed RV park and other facility operations.
As the board moved to address the appropriation on the morning’s agenda, commissioners affirmed the initiative would be a phased project, with acquisition of an achievable design being the first step. In this regard, chairman Travis Day was told that a five-person committee from the fair board would be designated to participate with county manager Amber Vaughn and other principle parties. The county manager said her present goal would be to have the project’s design phase completed and the initiative poised to move toward construction by this coming summer.
After further confirming the appropriation would have to be expended before an established 2026 deadline and that the fair board would be addressing future management of the facility, Day accepted a motion to approve the funding agreement and to initiate the design phase. Commissioners then joined in unanimous approval of the measure, advancing what commissioner Hank Hopkins and many other area residents have recognized as long needed upgrades for the important community hub.
SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT SUPPORTED
Commissioners addressed two measures pertaining to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department. Board members first approved a proposed Joint Powers Agreement with the City of Elephant Butte for law enforcement services. As he introduced this measure, Sheriff Joshua Baker noted one revision that would assure equipment acquired through the funding agreement would remain with the county upon potential termination of the contract. He said otherwise the agreement was consistent with previous contracts between the Sheriff’s Department and the City of Elephant Butte.
Commission members later joined in authorizing Sheriff Baker to expend a legislative appropriation acquired last year through House Bill 68. As state authorities provided no specific guidelines as to how the appropriation should be expended, Baker told commissioners he would be earmarking the revenue to provide an approximate $6,100 retention bonus for his staff and as a hiring incentive. In further detailing the measure, Baker noted how this year’s award would total to approximately $130,000, with followup allocations of $75,000 promised for 2023 and 2024.
After assuring the proposed bonus pay would be extended to certified officers and would wholly be derived from the legislative funding, commissioners joined in unanimously endorsing the expenditure.
ROAD EQUIPMENT
Aside from a property division that was approved on the morning’s consent agenda, the only other measure addressed by commissioners during the special session saw members approve a second legislative appropriation for the county road department.
This capital appropriation targets $300,000 toward the purchase of heavy road equipment for the county’s road department. With a 2024 expenditure deadline motivating action on the legislative assistance, commissioners quickly joined in unanimously approving the agreement.
