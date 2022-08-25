Sierra County Commissioners assembled for a special meeting Thursday morning, August 25 to address two agenda items, before adjourning to an executive session to discuss the county manager’s position and address candidate applications. Thus far, county authorities have acknowledged the receipt of near a dozen applications for the now available manager’s post.
During the morning’s public session, commissioners first joined in unanimous approval of a contract agreement for the lease of a Caterpillar bulldozer, which the county’s road department has been anticipating since it was originally ordered more than a year ago.
