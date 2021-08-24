In a two-to-one decision with Chairman James Paxon dissenting, Sierra County Commissioners endorsed the repeal of a previously approved ordinance, which established tight controls on open burning earlier this year. The board’s decision went against a recommendation from Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams, who urged county leaders to maintain present restrictions. Before entering a motion to approve a repeal of the burn ordinance, vice-chair Travis Day assured that individuals desiring to conduct open burns would still be required to first notify officials with the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority.
•Commissioners joined in support for the acceptance of a grant award that will initiate a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program for the county. In essence, this initiative will allow some offenders to be diverted into available treatment programs in lieu of immediate jail time. While Sheriff Glenn Hamilton shared personal reservations about the program and the added responsibilities for law enforcement, he nonetheless joined T-or-C Police Chief Victor Rodriguez in supporting the proposed initiative.
•Other board action included approval for the publication of an ordinance establishing regulations pertaining to the sales and use of medical and recreational cannabis within the county, endorsement of a resolution supporting Congresswoman Yvette Herrell’s PAUSE Act, and three agreements that will provide GIS addressing services for the cities of T-or-C, Elephant Butte and the Village of Williamsburg.
