Among action items addressed by Sierra County Commissioners during their March 16 regular meeting was board approval of two measures, which will respectively deliver long anticipated 2020 capital outlay funding allotments for the road department and an Arrey ball field improvement project. The Road department will receive approximately $255,000 for equipment acquisitions and the Arrey project will receive approximately $200,000.
Commissioners also endorsed an agreement with the New Mexico Department of Health, which will allow the Albert Lyon Event Center to be utilized for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Additional board action included approval of two vehicle take-home requests and commission endorsement of the county’s annual road mileage certification.
The March 16 commission meeting further included a review of controlled burns scheduled by the Black Range Ranger District for later this spring, the presentation of a certificate of appreciation to county safety officer Dora Miranda, and discussion regarding pending action at the ongoing state legislative session.
