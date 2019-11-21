The Sierra County 4-H Council elected the officers for the 2020 year during Tuesday's meeting, November 19. Pictured above from left to right are the officers: Parlimentarian Shane Neeley, Reporter Samuel Harris, Treasurer Tara Neeley, President Buddy Neeley, Vice President McKenzie Luna and Secretary Kimmy Molsbee. The officers will be inducted at the awards banquet on January 3.
