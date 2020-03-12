By Erica Baker
City PIO–Deputy Chief
Truth or Consequences Mayor Sandy Whitehead spoke with Governor Grisham's office, along with staff from the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), on Monday March 9 via phone conference in reference to coronavirus testing in New Mexico.
As of this week there were 57 people tested in New Mexico and all were negative for the coronavirus. The DOH advised that there is no need for panic and concern and the best thing you can do is wash your hands, cough into a tissue, and if you have flu like symptoms please stay home.
If you would like more information or updates about the testing going on in the state you can visit the DOH website at cv.nmhealth.org. The website is updated hourly and also lists the amount of testing and whether or not they are positive or negative.
If you have flu like symptoms before going to the doctor, contact the DOH at (505) 827-0006. This hotline is running 24/7. They will set you up with a doctor and a contained testing site just in case it's not the flu and keep others safe from being exposed to any illness.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the city manager's office and we will be glad to answer any of your questions.
