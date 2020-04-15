As days of disruption related to the COVID-19 virus mounted into weeks, and now to more than a month for most Sierra County residents, stress surrounding an accumulating amount of unknowns is no doubt creeping its way into everyone’s lives at some level.
Aside from those who have been laid-off from work or who are managing through the closure of their businesses, the cancellation of school, social activities and near-hourly revisions in precautionary advice and governmental restrictions, can be a daunting challenge. So too for those who may have been deemed as an “essential” worker and are daily focusing on important tasks, pushing aside worries to assure the community’s basic needs and vital issues are effectively addressed.
While the health emergency is presenting never-before-seen measures and substantial changes in our daily lives, it is important to step back from the situation. It is important to acknowledge the positives that remain prevalent and to allow ourselves at least a few moment’s of pause, before inevitably turning once gain to refocus on whatever issues might be at hand.
Chances are, most people know this and many might feel a recommendation to set aside even more time, where idle thoughts and concerns might quickly again rise, to be a fruitless exercise.
This, however is not correct. Stress can easily build and open a path for emotions to take charge over clarity, leading to unnecessary levels of anger, concern and despair, with the ever-changing and outright scary situations that continue to arise.
Mental health authorities throughout the world currently appear to be united in their response to the variety of social issues surrounding the COVID-19 virus. As with fellow health professionals, primary concerns are of course tuned toward attending to those who may have contracted the illness, or those who may have been exposed to such individuals. These important items of focus aside, medical officials would all likely agree that taking time out from the near-constant stream of information and worries is both necessary and a key practice that can help all of us move through troubled waters to calmer harbors.
While each individual learns to cope with the stress of life, some practices are not as helpful as others. A wide variety of recommendations and helpful suggestions are available online and through numerous publications, and citizens are encouraged to seek out healthy options that might best suit their individual perspectives and personal needs.
With this acknowledged, officials with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) and other health authorities are currently offering the following information and recommendations regarding how one might best attenuate stresses now being placed upon us all.
•Take Breaks - Set aside a defined amount of time (not just when you try to sleep) for yourself. During this period, citizens are encouraged to refrain from watching, reading, or listening to news stories relating to the COVID-19 virus. Even chatting about present situations with friends on social media is discouraged, as this too adds to the stress one carries. Just try to relax, listen to nature or soothing music, take a bubble bath, or otherwise engage in something that does not require you to think too much. It’s really okay to “not” be on alert, for at least a short period of time.
•Take Care Of Your Body - Constantly feeling obligated to focus on the next task, others in our lives and generally keeping busy can unnecessarily tax one’s strength and natural resistance to illness. Here are some tips for taking care of yourself and taking care of your emotional health.
Authorities encourage everyone to take deep breaths, stretch their muscles, and to meditate if they are so inclined. Take time to eat healthy and well-balanced meals whenever possible, exercise regularly and since we are all being encouraged to limit our activities, take the opportunity to get plenty of sleep. (If you don’t try to get a little extra rest now, you just know the world will soon get back in gear and then you won’t have time for enough sleep, right?)
Health officials further encourage everyone to refrain, or to at least consider modifying one’s consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants. While such might provide a temporary disconnect from thinking about troubles, the added processing/assimilation of intoxicants can also deplete the body’s energy and lessen one’s overall resilience in the long run. For more information click here. Or to learn more about the COVID-19, here we're sharing the facts
•Set Aside Time For Fun - While group activities are being discouraged, there are still many interesting or just fun diversions in which one might still engage with others. Although it is important for parents to be honest and clear with children about the COVID-19 virus, it is perhaps more important to help youngsters learn how to remain calm by creating art, playing games, or otherwise finding ways to laugh and to just have fun.
•Connect With Friends And Family - As health officials agree that one should refrain from unnecessarily dwelling upon discussions about COVID-19 concerns, they also agree that it is good for people to talk with their friends and family members. While it may be near-impossible to not mention the current health emergency when phoning or otherwise connecting with others, seizing the opportunity to talk about enjoyable topics and to share in thoughts outside present worries, is a healthy practice. Click the following link for information on helping children cope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.