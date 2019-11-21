Student Council recently sponsored Cookies For Courage, an event where the students brought in cookies to give to the first responders in our community. The students delivered a total of eight cookie trays to the T or C Police Department, T or C Fire Department, Sierra Vista Hospital, Sierra County Dispatch, Sierra County Sheriff’s Department, local State Police Department, and the Veteran’s Center. The cookie trays were delivered November 13th by all Student Council members and their Teacher Sponsors.

