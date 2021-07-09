Oregon born, Texas raised and now with roots firmly planted in Sierra County, Carol Bolke is our newly named Principal for T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Elementary Complex (TCES/SEC). What began as her second choice for a professional career, quickly became her passion and calling.
Earning her degree at Texas A&M, she continued on for a master’s as a reading specialist. Then, launching on a teaching pathway that led her to Sierra County. “My first year in teaching was in Oregon, teaching at two different school districts. They were both very different, one very affluent and one very impoverished. So, I got a good glimpse of how that impacts education. I also got a glimpse into where I felt comfortable teaching, which was elementary and middle school.”
Before the three years spent in Germany, Mrs. Bolke taught in Texas, There, as in Oregon, she taught in two districts, El Paso and the Socorro School Districts. “It was while there for five years that I first experienced teaching at a year-round school. When it was announced here, I was ecstatic because it is so good for students, it’s wonderful for teachers, so I am looking forward to that here.”
Mrs. Bolke pursued certification in all the subjects she ended up responsible for at TCMS before coming here, as well as special education and teaching English as a second language.
Finally landing at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) in 2015, her domain became a self-contained class setting in one of the portable buildings there, where she taught English, math, science, social studies and life skills across sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
When addressing the challenges of her new position, at the head of the elementary schools in T-or-C, her first step, she said, was to learn. “My first thing is to see what’s up and running, I want to make sure that what’s working stays working, and then my ultimate goal is to ensure the mental and emotional welfare of the children and also to ensure their academic growth. What I’ve learned in the last six years in my classroom is that when emotional stability happens, the academic side flies.”
Looking at all aspects of the school, including the physical environment is important to our new Principal. Seeing what can be finetuned to help make sure students know they are valued and central to everything done there are all on the to-do list. Asked if she was excited about the new job, Mrs. Bolke’s face lit up. “I am, I’m thrilled. I care about this community so very much. This gives me the opportunity to reach out to all our community members, reach out to our families and help build foundations, supporting them where they might be struggling. I want to ensure that each student feels seen, every student feels that they are important as an individual and that they know that their teachers and I care about them and value them.”
The district’s motto of “Students First,” is one the new Principal for TCES/SEC has embraced all her life, a life spent pursuing service to our youngest, helping them to grow and flourish.
