County offices will be closed at 3:30pm on Thurs 6/8 and Friday 6/9.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:49 AM
Sunset: 08:15:59 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: W @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:42 AM
Sunset: 08:16:28 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:37 AM
Sunset: 08:16:56 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:34 AM
Sunset: 08:17:22 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:32 AM
Sunset: 08:17:48 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:31 AM
Sunset: 08:18:12 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 11
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:32 AM
Sunset: 08:18:36 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
