Have you ever seen the Milky Way? You can, just 45 minutes from Truth or Consequences, under the dark sky of Kingston, NM, as astronomy professor John T. Stocke explores the excitement of "naked eye astronomy".

Since prehistory, the motions of the stars, planets, sun and moon have inspired the imaginations of human cultures. On Saturday, May 20 you can join professor Stocke at the Black Range Lodge as he shares his passion for the countless stars in the night sky, and how they have shaped the world-view of ancient cultures, and our own.

