Have you ever seen the Milky Way? You can, just 45 minutes from Truth or Consequences, under the dark sky of Kingston, NM, as astronomy professor John T. Stocke explores the excitement of "naked eye astronomy".
Since prehistory, the motions of the stars, planets, sun and moon have inspired the imaginations of human cultures. On Saturday, May 20 you can join professor Stocke at the Black Range Lodge as he shares his passion for the countless stars in the night sky, and how they have shaped the world-view of ancient cultures, and our own.
During this ‘Star Party, Constellations of Ancient Cultures,’ you will learn the basics of how the sky looks and moves, the positions and appearances of the most conspicuous constellations, and explore the myths and legends that diverse cultures have told about the sky. Topics will include ethnic constellations and star lore, the zodiac, celestial navigation and other uses of the sky by ancient and indigenous cultures.
The Star Party will begin at 7 p.m. with a potluck supper in the cool evening breezes of Kingston, NM. The night-sky program will start indoors at 8 p.m., with a powerpoint presentation, ‘Native American Star Knowledge’. At full dark, we’ll move outdoors where Dr. Stocke will explore the heavens with his high-powered laser pointer. Bring a warm jacket and a flashlight.
A requested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children. For more information contact the Black Range Lodge at 575-895-5652.
