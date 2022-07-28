An anonymous tip was called in July 22 to alert officers of a wanted female subject, Tanya Atencio, 46, of Truth or Consequences being located at the Fast Stop convenience store in the 400 block of E. Third Ave.
Sgt. Blomquist arrived at the location and found Atencio hiding in the restroom. She was arrested without incident.
