The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District is developing a Community School model, where the school system works more closely with community agencies, students, parents and teachers to meet our shared needs.
We’re surveying the community to get your feedback. We need to hear from many different types of people, so please take this survey before March 15, and email it and share it with everyone in the community you know as soon as possible!
The survey link is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DYL6XRF
We have the survey available in SPANISH and will be made available upon request. For more information contact Dr. Renee Garcia at Central Office or reneegarcia@torcschools.net 575-894-8187.
