The youth in Sierra County face many challenges and barriers. The county has the highest rates in the state of youth living in poverty, as well as the second highest rates of adults living in poverty1. With a lack of available and affordable housing, more and more families are experiencing homelessness.

It’s clear to me that families are struggling given the high poverty rates, limited employment opportunities, and lack of resources. Young people are facing obstacles at home, before they even get to school. Another alarming but consistent trend has been the high substance use among youth. Sierra County has the highest rates in the state for youth heroin and inhalant use. Cocaine and methamphetamine use fall second and third in highest rates among youth2. Along with high substance use, teen birth rates in the county are high. They are double the state of New Mexico’s rate3.

