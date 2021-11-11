Gathering for a formal ceremony led by representatives of Williamsburg’s VFW Post 3317, school students, community leaders and citizens from throughout Sierra County joined at T-or-C’s Veterans Memorial Park to honor Veterans Day Thursday, November 11. Among those attending the ceremony was State Senator Crystal Diamond, above, who shared words of remembrance and respect for all veterans throughout New Mexico and around the world.
The morning’s ceremony was made a bit more solemn, with an announcement by memorial park & museum director Maggie Allen of the passing of former State Representative Dianne Hamilton earlier this week. Hamilton was a long time advocate for Sierra County, as well as for military veterans. Her family’s life long service and involvement with the US Military is but one of the many historic displays featured in the memorials park’s museum which bears her name.
(0) comments
