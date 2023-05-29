Representatives from Sierra County’s military service organizations paid respect and honor to those who have given their lives in service to our country with a series of heartfelt gatherings Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Beginning with a service at Truth or Consequences’ Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, participants moved on to conduct similar ceremonies at the city’s historic Hot Springs Cemetery and then at Veterans Memorial Park, before concluding with a wreath laying on the waters of the Rio Grande adjacent to Rotary Park.
Community Honors Memorial Day
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:54 AM
Sunset: 08:11:04 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:34 AM
Sunset: 08:11:41 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:15 AM
Sunset: 08:12:16 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 56F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:58 AM
Sunset: 08:12:51 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:00:42 AM
Sunset: 08:13:25 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
Sunset: 08:13:58 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:15 AM
Sunset: 08:14:31 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.