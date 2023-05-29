Representatives from Sierra County’s military service organizations paid respect and honor to those who have given their lives in service to our country with a series of heartfelt gatherings Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Beginning with a service at Truth or Consequences’ Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, participants moved on to conduct similar ceremonies at the city’s historic Hot Springs Cemetery and then at Veterans Memorial Park, before concluding with a wreath laying on the waters of the Rio Grande adjacent to Rotary Park. 

