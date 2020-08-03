Truth or Consequences has always been a place where the community rallies to help its members. Now, more than any time in the past decade, we have people in our community who are struggling to get by. Between covid-19, the economy shut down, and the recent flooding, there are many of our friends and neighbors that are facing financial hardships. 
 
In response, local non-profit, The Bountiful Alliance, has stepped up to help. A Community Cares Fund was developed and funds were raised to help those in need. In the first round of funds donated by Sierra County residents, they were able to help five different families/individuals. However,  as the state of the world continues as it is, there are others still in need.
 
The Bountiful Alliance is asking for donations. The second round of fundraising has already begun. Some generous people have started this round with a $1000 donation. Our goal is to raise $5000.  This is only a fraction of what is needed, but it will go to giving a hand up to those who are struggling.
 
You can help by making donations online at www.squareup.com/store/the-bountiful-alliance (Community Cares Fund) or you can send a check to The Bountiful Alliance P.O. Box 3507, TorC, NM 87901. Donation requests can be made at TBAcaresfund@gmail.com
 

The Bountiful Alliance works to benefit the residents of Sierra County by developing and supporting projects, programs, and activities that promote healthy lifestyles and a sustainable environment.  These projects include Farmers Market, 4th Street Community Garden, Recycling Committee, STEAMPunks, Friends of the Pool and the Community Cares Fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.