As anticipated in a visit to Sierra County’s new administration building earlier this weeks and reported in this Friday’s edition of the Sierra County Sentinel, contractors began assembly of a new communications tower just after the newspaper’s weekly deadline Thursday, May 13.
This substantial tower will serve the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authorities, which will be realizing significant improvements in both regional communications and overall technological capabilities when the new offices are occupied later this year.
