The August 11 regular meeting of the Truth or Consequences City Commission was highlighted by a series of formal presentations, which respectively detailed planned water system upgrades, proposed traffic and pedestrian safety improvements, as well as a promising venture aimed at rekindling the Truth or Consequences game show and establishing a media production studio in the city.
The morning’s session began with a special presentation of commendations to T-or-C Police Sergeant Rafael Marin and Officer Anthony Zagorski for their swift response to a recent home intruder call. Board members joined with police chief Victor Rodriguez and community resident Michelle Cummins in applauding the officer’s professional actions.
•As the session move forward, commissioners were provided with a review of a major water system upgrade project, which will include water line replacements in the downtown district and numerous other system improvements. This project is on target for a contractor bidding process to be initiated in the coming weeks and construction to begin in early 2022.
•Contractors with Lee Engineering, working with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, provided board members with an overview of a recent study conducted to assess ways to improve both pedestrian and vehicle safety along the city’s primary corridors. Recommendations included improved signage, vehicle lane modifications, sidewalk construction and other safety measures.
•A project team including media and marketing professionals provided the city commission with a proposed initiative that seeks to produce a renewed version of the historic Truth or Consequences game show, and to establish a media production studio in the city. This proposal has already gained an endorsement from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and economic development cabinet secretary Alicia Keyes, and is poised to move forward toward securing necessary financial support.
•Among numerous agenda items approved by commission members was the publication of a proposed ordinance establishing new personnel rules and regulations, a power pole rental agreement with Sacred Wind Communications to further broadband development, and several allocations recommended by the city’s lodgers tax advisory board.
