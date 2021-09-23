Returning to Ordinance 719 during their September 22 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners opted to move forward with a proposed personnel policy change recommended by city manager Bruce Swingle. Board members endorsed the ordinance in an unanimous 4-to-0 vote, initiating what Swingle said would be an entirely new policy, on par with the best now in place elsewhere.
Commissioners postponed consideration of Ordinance 719 on September 8, to examine recommendations offered by local resident Audon Trujillo. After reviewing these suggestions, the city manager said they were determined to provide no improvement over proposed provisions, and therefore were wholly set aside.
•In subsequent action, commissioners approved a new procurement policy, which the city manager said would replace a collection of regulations and properly provide T-or-C with more comprehensive procurement processes.
Board members also fully endorsed a new risk control program. Swingle indicated this policy revision would replace 34 year-old safety policies and would more broadly include provisions addressing all aspects of municipal risk.
•With another unanimous vote, commissioners endorsed a 1.1 million dollar project award to Massachusetts-based American Electrical Testing to replace the city’s north electrical transformer. The board also approved a contract with the firm and noted both measures were being endorsed with full understanding that funding for this project was still pending with the New Mexico Finance Administration.
•Wednesday’s regular commission meeting further included the presentation of a certificate of appreciation for outgoing MainStreet T-or-C Executive Director Linda DeMarino, standing right above, as well as an announcement by commissioner Randall Aragon that he would be resigning to accept a post in Texas, and a number of other internal action items.
