A June 15 update on the Black Fire affirmed the blaze had continued to spread over the past week, increasing from approximately 297,000 acres on June 8 to near 317,676 acres thus far involved. Fire authorities estimate the conflagration is about 48-percent contained, as a changeover in the incident management team this week has firefighters now poised to renew a full suppression effort for what is presently being noted as the second largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. This unfortunate accolade places the Black Fire second only to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire, which now is just slightly larger, but is also still burning northeast of Santa Fe. Adding these two historic incidents to the more than 400 other fires thus far reported across the state this year, will no doubt mark 2022 as bringing the most destructive wildfire season this region may have ever witnessed.
As noted, officials with the Southwest Incident Management Team 3, who have long been actively engaged in firefighting efforts, officially handed over command of the Black Fire to the Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 4 on June 14. This refreshed team is led by Incident Commander Aaron Hulburd, and will be continuing a full suppression strategy that members of Team 3 opted to initiate in late May. Currently there are a total of 1,098 firefighters and support personnel assigned to the Black Fire.
•In Sierra County, State Highway 152 remains closed from Kingston to San Lorenzo, and smoke continues to periodically inundate areas all around the region.
•Up to date information about the Black Fire is being broadcasted daily on KCHS Radio and may also be obtained online through the following sites.
•Inciweb - https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
•New Mexico Fire Information - https://nmfireinfo.com/
•Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
•Twitter - https://twitter.com/gilanforest
• NM Road Information - www.nmroads.com
