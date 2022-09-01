Movie Theatre.jpg

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in theaters across the U.S.

“At the El Cortez Theater, we’re participating with NATO in this great event,” said NaNi Rivera, co owner and operator of the Historic El Cortez Movie Theater. “We’re so pleased with the progress we are making by restoring this gem of a movie house and we are thrilled to be participating with NATO (National Association of Theater Owners) by celebrating Cinema Day.”

