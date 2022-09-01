The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in theaters across the U.S.
“At the El Cortez Theater, we’re participating with NATO in this great event,” said NaNi Rivera, co owner and operator of the Historic El Cortez Movie Theater. “We’re so pleased with the progress we are making by restoring this gem of a movie house and we are thrilled to be participating with NATO (National Association of Theater Owners) by celebrating Cinema Day.”
In addition to $3 tickets all day Saturday, on Monday we are showing Salt Of The Earth, a locally made movie that is considered one of the most important films ever made in the U.S., according to AFI. The strike and the movie were historically significant nationwide, and both happened right here in our community.
Kate K. Hall, Executive Director of Truth or Consequences MainStreet program noted, “An open movie theater is the sign of a vibrant downtown, and MainStreet is dedicated to continuing our support of the historic El Cortez Theater. I invite our community to join them this weekend to see Bullet Train on Saturday for $3 and watch a free screening of Salt of the Earth on Monday at noon.”
Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.
All tickets for Bullet Train on Saturday are $3 and the showing of Salt Of The Earth is free, followed by a reception afterward.
