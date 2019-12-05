IMG_8074.JPG
After a thorough review of proposed language and intent, the Elephant Butte City Council unanimously approved a proposed ordinance revision during their December 4 regular meeting. The measure sought to eliminate the city’s use of building width as a determining factor for community development, and instead, utilize a lot-based approach. Council members also approved a resolution, which corrected a language error in a propose loan agreement with the New Mexico Finance Authority. The council’s regular session further included the appointment of Tami Smith as an alternate member of the planning and zoning commission, as well as presentations from Elephant Butte Lake State Park Superintendent, Dr. Lillis Urban, Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton and Chamber of Commerce president Will Dooley.

