After a thorough review of proposed language and intent, the Elephant Butte City Council unanimously approved a proposed ordinance revision during their December 4 regular meeting. The measure sought to eliminate the city’s use of building width as a determining factor for community development, and instead, utilize a lot-based approach. Council members also approved a resolution, which corrected a language error in a propose loan agreement with the New Mexico Finance Authority. The council’s regular session further included the appointment of Tami Smith as an alternate member of the planning and zoning commission, as well as presentations from Elephant Butte Lake State Park Superintendent, Dr. Lillis Urban, Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton and Chamber of Commerce president Will Dooley.
Code Revision Tops Elephant Butte Meeting
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Pile Burning Planned For Reserve Ranger District
- Local Takes Second Place At National Tournament
- Park Upgrades Prompting Use Review
- Code Revision Tops Elephant Butte Meeting
- Charitable Contributions Made to Zia and Arrey PTOs
- Local Man Charged In Knife Fight
- Sherry Copeland Teacher Of Distinction
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
Most Popular
Articles
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
- Three Arrested In Burglary Case
- Alumni Game Opens Varsity Basketball
- EB Extends SDR Proposal Review
- US CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE SIERRA COUNTY AND NEW MEXICO PROUD!
- Lynch
- Charitable Contributions Made to Zia and Arrey PTOs
- Sherry Copeland Teacher Of Distinction
- Local Student In National Angler Competition
- Annual Turkey Shoot A Flocking Success
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM
Sunset: 05:01:35 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:19 AM
Sunset: 05:01:38 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:05 AM
Sunset: 05:01:42 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: E @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:50 AM
Sunset: 05:01:48 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:00:35 AM
Sunset: 05:01:56 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:01:19 AM
Sunset: 05:02:06 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM
Sunset: 05:02:18 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.