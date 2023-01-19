In addressing their January 18 regular meeting agenda, Elephant Butte City Council members approved several timely action items, which together will forward Colonias funding applications for continued water and wastewater system improvements. The afternoon’s session also included discussion about development of a long desired Off-Highway Vehicle park and access, a planned address change for Carousel Park residences, and potential improvements for the city’s Rotary Park.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING
Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields provided board members with a summary, which outlined a current effort to seek available New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration Colonias Fund revenue for continued development of the city’s water and wastewater systems. It was noted that these applications would be seeking approximately $3.4 million to advance Phase Four-B development of the municipality’s wastewater system and approximately $656,000 for planned water system improvements. Councilors expressed support for the application effort and quickly attended to the proposed measures.
Board members first joined in unanimous approval of two resolutions (Nos. 22-23-109 &110), which affirmed the requested funds would be utilized to expand wastewater collection and to realize necessary treatment system upgrades. A third associated measure, affirming a Notice of Intent for the Colonias wastewater system funding was also fully endorsed by the board.
With these action items addressed, councilors turned their attention to three similar measures required to seek Colonias funding for planned water system improvements. As before, councilors first joined in unanimous approval of two associated resolutions (Nos. 22-23-111&112) and then further united in approval of an accompanying Notice of Intent.
•During discussion of the aforementioned measures, Shields relayed how the process of obtaining required project reviews and/or approval from the New Mexico Environment Department is significantly delaying project development. He noted a recent communication concerning the city’s lack of advancement with two water system improvement grants totaling near $1 million, which were awarded to Elephant Butte in March 2021. Shields relayed how there are many significant steps in the funding application and/or award processes that must first be reviewed and endorsed by NMED authorities. Regarding the two grants awarded in 2021, he told the board that the necessary step approvals by the NMED have consistently taken months to acquire. While expressing an eagerness to utilize the long standing water system improvement funding, Shields suggested the NMED’s glacial response to required measures was primarily responsible for the lack of advancement with these projects.
Councilors acknowledged this concern and mayor Phillip Mortensen said he would be discussing the matter with state authorities during his planned visit with legislators in Santa Fe in the coming days.
OHV PARK DEVELOPMENT
Although no related action items were addressed, mayor Mortensen initiated discussion concerning the long-anticipated development of an Off-Highway Vehicle park/facility. In attending to municipal bills, the mayor said he acknowledged an active payment for a Bureau of Land Management lease agreement, relating to a five-acre parcel of land previously earmarked for municipal development. After noting that a required National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessment of the property had already been completed, he suggested this area might serve as a prime spot to develop a parking area and training space for OHV operators.
In discussion, city manager John Mascaro relayed a recent interaction with a city resident, who was expressing dismay about the lack of advancement with this initiative and the implementation of a related corporate funding proposal offered through Yamaha and Polaris.
Along with fellow board members, mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner indicated an awareness of the corporate funding, but went on to emphasize the city had already accepted a $150,000 tourism department grant for the OHV park project. She said the municipality could anticipate delivery of another near $200,000 grant award for the initiative in the coming months to finish out the planned OHV staging area.
While the council rendered no firm decisions regarding the mayor’s suggestion, members agreed that further meetings with BLM authorities to clarify the city’s options for future OHV park and trail development was warranted.
•The afternoon’s session also included a brief presentation by representatives of a side-by-side rental business, which is currently operating in the Ruidoso area. Board members were told of their interest in locating an establishment in Elephant Butte. Councilors were further provided with information about how this firm has actively participated in development OHV trails and activities in Ruidoso and their interest in similarly assisting Elephant Butte.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
•Following an unanimous vote approving mayor Mortensen’s recommendation, city councilors applauded the selection of Lindsey Cobleigh to fill the previously vacant city clerk position. While Cobleigh will now assume the post’s responsibilities, it was noted that she would also continue to serve as the city’s land use coordinator.
•Councilors acknowledged a report by city manager Mascaro, which alerted the board to planned address changes for Carousel Park residences. He relayed a recent conversation with Sierra County’s GIS Coordinator Keith Whitney, which highlighted a need to establish clearer address identification for the county’s new 911 system.
Council members were told the easiest solution would involve establishing a primary address off of Butte Boulevard and a renumbering of residences. While no action was taken, the city manager said a formal notification detailing the proposal would soon be sent to residents that would be affected by the change. Mascaro also encouraged residents with questions or concerns to personally contact either himself, or city clerk Cobleigh.
•After being presented with copies of the municipality’s established fees and fines, board members agreed to review the material and then to return to the issue with potential amendments and/or recommendations during February’s regular meeting.
•Responding to community concerns, councilor Cathy Harmon opened discussion about potential improvements for the city’s Rotary Park.
While no decisions were rendered, city manager Mascaro said he felt the installation of playground equipment would be beneficial and suggested the space would also be a prime location to consider for the city’s annual Christmas Tree gathering.
Mayor pro-tem Skinner noted how the space was originally named Carousel Park, only to be changed to Rotary Park when the then-active Elephant Butte Rotary Club stepped forward with improvement funding. She suggested a potential return to the original name might also be considered.
In further discussion, councilors recognized how a growing number of families with children have and are continuing to establish homes in Elephant Butte. In this regard, board members agreed that improvements to the park space would be welcomed by both residents and visitors.
•The afternoon’s session included a report regarding recent activities and upcoming planned events by Chamber of Commerce President Earl Greer. In addition to updating councilors about community advertising efforts and proposed changes for the year ahead, Greer said efforts are now focused on the organization of a proposed Beach Volleyball Tournament, which is tentatively slated to take place in March. He also noted tentative plans to hold a Mananza celebration in October, perhaps coordinated with the annual Chili Cook-off competition, and further confirmed a 2023 return of the Chamber’s annual golf tournament and fishing contest.
