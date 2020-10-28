Addressing a short agenda for their October 28 regular meeting, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission first attended to a proposed resolution (No.19 20/21) seeking municipal support for an effort to designate a new Veterans Service Officer for Sierra and Grant counties. Commissioner Randall Aragon introduced the measure and said the position would be paid through established state resources. He also noted how a required in-kind match would be met by an agreement for the use of office space at the Olive Tree counseling center.
After being assured the request would not obligate the city to any financial support and changing wording to assure the effort would not affect present veterans services, commissioners unanimously approved the resolution.
•Board members discussed the recent closure of city offices in response to reported increases in positive COVID-19 test results. City manager Morris Madrid said the measures were put in effect to protect municipal staff members from being unduly exposed to the virus, but stressed all city services and offices were operating and working to attend to regular duties. The city manager further noted that in-person services were available by appointment and when otherwise deemed necessary.
•Commissioners rendered a 4-to-1 majority decision in favor of the appointment of former commission member George Szigeti to the Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB). Szigeti will be returning to familiar surroundings, having also formerly served as both a member and chairman of the PUAB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.