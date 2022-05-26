The Truth or Consequences Police Department reports they had made multiple arrests this past week.
Officers were dispatched to 200 Cherry Lane on Thursday, May 19, just before 2 a.m. The call was in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. They made contact with Sebastian Martinez, age 22, of T-or-C.
Upon arrival, officers observed Martinez push his domestic partner alongside the road. Through further investigation, they also learned Martinez and his partner were involved in an earlier verbal argument, which eventually turned physical when the man allegedly struck his partner in the face with a closed fist.
Martinez was arrested and booked on a single count of battery against a household member.
The following day, Friday, May 20, just after 3 p.m., Officer Vega was dispatched to the area of Foch and Main Street in reference a possible drunk driver. Officer Vega located the suspected driver’s vehicle on Foch, driving left of the center of the roadway. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle made contact with the driver, Randle Call, age 57, of Lubbock, Texas.
Officer Vega detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Call’s person, signs of impairment on his person, and also observed an open alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle.
Call did not perform satisfactorily on his performance of the standardized field sobriety tests. During the administration of the standardized field sobriety tests, the man admitted to consuming two beers prior to driving the vehicle.
Call was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs. He agreed to two breath samples, which resulted in .24/.22 (three times the legal limit). Call was arrested and booked on aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs, and open container.
Later that same Friday evening, around 9 p.m., Officer Zavala observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of State Highway 51 (East Third Avenue) and Highway 179. Officer Zavala made contact with the driver, Dominic Trujillo, age 26, of Albuquerque, NM.
Officer Zavala learned that Trujillo had an interlock driver’s license. He also learned the vehicle Trujillo was driving did not have an installed interlock device, which is a requirement for the man to legally operate a motor vehicle. Trujillo was arrested and booked on a single count of driving while license revoked, along with a traffic violation.
Just before midnight, Saturday, May 21, Officer Myers observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation at the intersection of Foch and Main St. The officer made contact with the driver, Cristina Sosa, age 38, of Albuquerque.
Officer Myers detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Sosa’s person and signs of impairment on her person. Sosa did not perform satisfactorily on her performance of the standardized field sobriety tests.
During the administration of the standardized field sobriety tests, Sosa admitted to consuming four beers prior to driving the vehicle. She was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs.
Sosa later agreed to submit two breath samples, the results of which were .14/.12. She was arrested and booked on the charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs, and open container.
