In order to limit exposure for City employees, access to administrative areas will be restricted until further notice. All City services will continue as scheduled. However, we ask that you engage in City business by telephone, email, or by appointment if necessary. Utility payments may be made at the outside window usually used for drive-up service. Fingerprinting services at the Police Department will available only for essential medical credentialing. The library will remain open with COVID safe practices. You may also request a return telephone call or email via the City comment email at torcpubliccomment@torcnm.org.
Latest News
- City of T-or-C Covid Update
- Sacred Wind Communications Awarded USDA Grant, Continues To Create Strong Partnerships To Connect New Mexicans
- As Holidays Near, EB Plans Ahead
- County Extends Disaster Declaration, Supports SCRDA
- PUAB Eyes Solar Costs And Projects
- SVH Prepped For New COVID Surge
- Census Counting To Stop Thursday, October 15
- Forrister Named T-or-C Mayor Pro-Tem
