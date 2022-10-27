Prior to convening their October 26 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners held a public workshop to discuss a variety of issues surrounding the municipality’s natural geothermal water, as well as residential and commercial wells.
Representatives from the Office of the State Engineer attended by phone and at the outset of the session, they confirmed regulations requiring their office to approve all residential well applications. It was noted how the city also must sign off on proposed residential wells and could deny applications or impose restrictions.
These points were highlighted in discussing concerns about the untold number of residential wells now in operation and how the city’s present use of thermal water was affecting the source aquifer. State officials said residential wells are permitted to use one acre-foot of water and in follow up inspections they reported that most residential wells do not utilize the full amount allotted.
Conversation was also directed toward the metering of commercial wells, the management of hot water effluent and several other related issues. Ultimately, city manager Bruce Swingle noted a desire to not create a crisis where one is not present and suggested a more comprehensive study was necessary to first truly determine what, if any, impact the city’s use is having upon the supplying aquifer.
Commissioners agreed and shared a few ideas in this regard before adjourning from the workshop.
•During the session Office of the State Engineer representatives relayed how a considerable amount of information about the city’s metered wells is available to the public online at http://nmwrrs.ose.state.nm.us/nmwrrs/index.html.
AIR BNB ORDINANCE ENDORSED
Following a public hearing, during which two statements of support were received, commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance No. 741, establishing an agreement with the marketplace provider to collect and properly forward lodgers tax payments to the city. This measure eliminates a confusion wherein some property owners believed they were properly paying required lodgers tax to the city, when in actuality the funds were being directed to state coffers.
Prior to approving the measure, commissioners acknowledged that AirBnB is only one of several marketplace providers offering short term rentals within the community. In this regard, board members directed administrative staff to work toward establishing a similar agreement with these firms as well.
In discussion of the measure it was noted that the agreement with AirBNB alone would translate into the receipt of between $40-to-$60,000 in thus far unsecured lodgers tax revenue per year.
SOLAR ORDINANCE APPROVED
After many, many months of discussion, review and revision, commissioners rendered a 4-to-1 majority decision for approval of Ordinance No.735. This measure amends section 14-48 and specifically pertains to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program.
During the board’s previous session, this measure was once again set aside to clarify concerns about an added statement suggested by city attorney John Appel. This statement affirmed the city’s right to refuse to purchase excess energy generated by utility customers, if the city did not actually need the energy.
While it was noted that the intent of this clause was to safeguard the city, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler maintained his opposition to the inclusion of this language. He suggested the city should be encouraging citizens to utilize alternative energy options and indicated he felt the included statement was vague and problematic. Hechler said residents considering installation of solar generation systems might be scared by the wording, which essentially states that energy purchase could be refused if it “exceeds an amount that can be put to use.”
Ultimately, commissioners agreed to strike the recommended addition and with this acknowledged, a majority of the board joined in support of a motion to approve, with the mayor pro-tem casting the sole dissenting vote.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Commissioners received numerous public comments stating support for a special use permit allowing the establishment of a community center for recovery program meetings at 403/405 Magnolia Street. While a 2-to-1 decision rendered by the Planning and Zoning Board recommended a denial, commission members recognized that none of the proponents participated in a public hearing conducted by the P&Z.
After being assured the facility would be solely utilized for meetings and no other recovery services, and agreeing that such a space would benefit the community, commissioners opted to postpone final consideration. Board members agreed to conduct another public hearing during the December commission meeting, which would allow adequate time to properly notify all concerned parties.
•While joining in unanimous approval of a special use multi-animal permit request for a residence at 865 West Fourth Avenue, commissioners opted to postpone consideration of a similar request for a residence at 300 Osborne. Board members acknowledged the applicants recent efforts to mitigate barking dog complaints and opted to defer a decision until after a new public hearing can be convened as part of the board’s upcoming December 14 regular meeting.
•Commissioners unanimously approved an $18,000 lodgers tax allocation to the Sierra County 4H/Extension for the purchase of portable livestock panels and a large tent. It was noted how this purchase would help to prevent the turning away of participants from an annual regional youth event, which for the past two years has attracted at least 245 young participants and their families to the community. In discussion prior to the vote, board members noted how these purchases could also be utilized aid a number of other community events throughout the year.
•In other action, commissioners approved a franchise agreement extension with TDS, okayed removal of the former BMX track from the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, endorsed a summary plat amendment for a residence at 719 Palo Verde and approved the city’s 2023 holiday schedule.
•During her regular report, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl raised questions about a pending inspection of the Marie, St Francis, Cuchillo and Cantrell dams. She also expressed interest in learning more about recommended plans to breech the Cantrell dam and install a drainage channel and suggested the commission should be better informed about the condition of all the dam structures within the city.
•Items highlighted by city manager Swingle in his regular report, included this week’s startup of the much-anticipated downtown water system improvement project, as well as a pending decision by the court committee to move forward with a dissolution of the city’s municipal court.
