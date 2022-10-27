Lee Belle Johnson Bldg 2-3 col w-story.tif

Prior to convening their October 26 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners held a public workshop to discuss a variety of issues surrounding the municipality’s natural geothermal water, as well as residential and commercial wells.

Representatives from the Office of the State Engineer attended by phone and at the outset of the session, they confirmed regulations requiring their office to approve all residential well applications. It was noted how the city also must sign off on proposed residential wells and could deny applications or impose restrictions.

