Emergency personnel were dispatched to  the corner of Steel St. and Marshall St. for a natural gas line struck by a backhoe and was leaking just after 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 25. City of T-or-C Water Department employees were using a backhoe attempting to dig up a water line to locate a large leak when the natural gas line was caught by the backhoe bucket. The water and gas lines were shut off without further incident.

