State Park Rangers have issued citations to a couple of individuals for violating current Park restrictions, heeding a warning to other visitors to be careful and play by the rules.
Visitors to the area state parks have been limited due to the governor’s health order, and on July 3 out-of-state visitors were allowed; however, with a quick phone call, all out-of-state visitors were turned around at the gate.
Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham then laid out the specific directions for State Park employees to absolutely not allow any out-of-state visitors within the parks, and required identification to be checked.
Group shelters had been closed, as well as access restricted to certain parts of the parks, statewide. Visitors to Elephant Butte Lake have become increasingly frustrated as of Friday, July 10, the park was declared closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then the opening time moved from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Staffing limitations are being blamed for the changes; however, reports indicate that staffing numbers are higher than in past years, with less hours and stations to work.
On July 8, Elephant Butte State Park Ranger Presha cited Ricardo Carrillo, 25, of Albuquerque, for leaving his camp dirty. Ranger Presha contacted Carrillo at 8:11 p.m., 11 minutes after the park’s closure, as they were packing up their camp on Ridge Road. Upon looking inside the campsite shelter the ranger saw garbage and discarded food.
The ranger noted in a court document that he left the campsite and went to conduct a traffic stop with Carrillo. Carrillo stated he thought his family had cleaned the area, and a female passenger in the vehicle offered to go back and clean it. According to the court documents, the ranger advised that they were already violating park hours and instead would receive a citation for leaving an unclean camp.
Then, on July 12, Elephant Butte State Park Ranger Maloney cited John Gomez, 43, of Las Cruces, for being in a closed area of the park. Court records indicate that Gomez was utilizing the Desert Cove Dump Station. When contacted by Ranger Maloney, Gomez stated that he went in the area to turn around and the gate was open when he saw the dump station. Gomez also expressed his frustration to the Park Ranger, noting that he had a year-round pass and asked why wasn’t he able to use it? He also stated that he had paid to use the park, so why shouldn’t he be able to do so. He also commented that he couldn’t camp or “dump his crap.” Gomez was cited for using a restricted area of the park.
An hour and a half later, on the same day Ranger Presha cited another visitor for using a restricted area, a family was cited at the Group Shelter on Ridge Road.
The ranger made contact with Jesus Talavera, 45, of Santa Fe, and his family at the shelter who had spread their belongings out over the picnic tables under the shady shelter. When questioned why he was utilizing the obviously closed and barricaded shelter, he did not have any justification to the ranger, according to the court reports. Talavera stated that he was headed to Santa Fe and decided to have lunch. He was cited and forced to leave the area.
It is expected that additional citations will be issued in the coming weeks while restrictions continue to be held in place.
